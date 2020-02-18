LOS ANGELES (AP) — Third-ranked Oregon completed a weekend sweep in Los Angeles, getting comfortable wins over seventh-ranked UCLA and Southern California to extend its 12-game winning streak.
The Ducks (24-2, 13-1 Pac-12) are atop the league standings by a game over No. 8 Stanford.
“We want to win a Pac-12 championship and we look at some of these games as elimination games,” Ducks coach Kelly Graves said. “We wanted to eliminate UCLA. There’s one more team we’ve got to eliminate from this thing.”
That would be Stanford, which hosts Oregon Feb. 24.
The Ducks finished off their dominant weekend with a 93-67 win Sunday over USC. Erin Boley scored 25 points, Ruthy Hebard added 22 and Satou Sabally had 18 after the team’s slow start.
The Ducks pulled away to lead by 28 points in the fourth after USC kept it close early in the game.
“We played a little bit like the December Ducks and not the January, February Ducks that we’ve been seeing,” Graves said, “but when we needed to put the hammer down we did.”
Boley’s points and her seven three-pointers were both season highs. Hebard and Sabally had 10 rebounds each to help the Ducks control the boards, 38-23. Sabrina Ionescu had 13 assists to go with 12 points — her fewest points since 10 against Connecticut earlier this month.
“The perimeter players were open for threes, so we took advantage of it,” Boley said. “We didn’t come out to a great start. That’s definitely something we need to work on, coming out and playing to our level and not playing to whoever our competition is.”
Endyia Rogers led the Trojans (13-12, 5-9) with 21 points. Kayla Overbeck added 17 points and Alissa Pili had 14 points.
The Ducks winning streak is their longest of the season. Their last loss was at Arizona State Jan. 10. They have four regular-season games remaining.
The Trojans couldn’t maintain their momentum generated from a six-point upset of No. 11 Oregon State two days earlier. They concluded a stretch of playing five ranked opponents in six games, beating only the ranked Beavers and unranked California.
Oregon plays at California Friday in the third of a four-game trip.