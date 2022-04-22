Oregon Tech’s Thomas Dodgen earned All-Cascade Conference honors with a second-place finish in the decathlon at the CCC Multi-Event Championships Friday in La Grande.
The senior posted a two-day, 10-event score of 6,241 points – earning him the No. 2 spot on the podium – while registering the No. 5 decathlon mark in the NAIA this season. His effort is well above the NAIA ”B” qualifying standard, with the Top-16 scoring totals in the nation earning a berth to the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships.
Dodgen posted three second-place finishes on the day – recording a time of 16.35 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles, clearing 13 feet, 1.5 inches in the pole vault, while throwing the javelin 151 feet. He added a fourth-place effort in the 1,500 (4:53.89) and tossed the discus 99 feet, 1 inch.
T.J. Davis of Eastern Oregon claimed the CCC title with an NAIA-best score of 7,101 points, and Lewis-Clark State’s Christian Bothwell took third (6,199).
Oregon Tech’s Ally Odell finished seventh in the heptathlon.
Odell clocked a personal-best time of 2:30.88 in the 800, the seventh and final event, climbing two spots in the standings, finishing the two-day event with 4,146 points. Valerie Schmidt of Corban took home the title with 5,076 points.
The rest of the Oregon Tech team is in California to compete in the Chico Invitational on Saturday.
Prep softball
Henley 20, Klamath Union 1: Elizabeth Powell went 4 for 4 with two doubles, two triples and six RBIs as the visiting Hornets (4-9 overall, 4-0 Skyline) kept pace with Mazama and Phoenix atop the conference with Thursday’s victory.
Malia Mick went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs for Henley, which scored 10 runs in the first inning.