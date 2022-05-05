Oregon Tech, the Cascade Collegiate Conference regular-season champion, dominated the All-CCC softball honors, as seven Owls earned all-conference accolades, three earned Gold Glove honors, with two Owls snagging major awards.
Senior Sarah Abramson was honored by the 11 conference coaches as Pitcher of the Year, while Greg Stewart was honored by his peers as Coach of the Year for a record eighth time.
Abramson, a four-time All-CCC selection, has been the class of the league in the circle, posting a 24-5 record with a 1.90 ERA – leading the conference in wins, in strikeouts (202) and in shutouts (10) – while tossing a pair of no-hitters.
Stewart became the first coach to win eight postseason honors – as the dean of CCC coaches previously earned the award in 2005, 2006, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015.
Three Lady Owls joined Abramson on the first-team – catcher McKenna Armantrout, first baseman Kennedy Jantzi and shortstop Kaila Mick – all repeat selections.
Armantrout earned the award for a third-consecutive year, hitting .391 with 28 RBI. She was also selected as the Gold Glove catcher for the second straight season, posting one error in 355 defensive chances and throwing out 33% of attempted base stealers.
Jantzi, a two-time All-CCC pick, hit .364 with 11 home runs and 58 RBIs – with her home run and RBIs total among the top five in the league. She was selected as the Gold Glove first baseman, committing just one error in 335 defensive chances.
Mick was a repeat selection at shortstop after a stellar regular season in which she led the Owls with a .394 batting average, 12 doubles, five triples and 21 stolen bases.
Three other OIT players were honored as All-CCC picks – Mckenzie Staub and Jayce Seavert as second-team selections, with Maggie Buckholz earning honorable mention. Staub, a 2021 All-CCC pick, is 16-4 in the circle with a 2.52 ERA and 102 strikeouts; Seavert has been stellar at second base, hitting .353 with a team-high 12 homers and 46 RBIs; with Buckholz leading the Tech outfielders with a .348 average, adding four home runs and 35 RBIs.
Third baseman Aubrie Businger rounds out the award-winning Owls, earning a Gold Glove at third base for a second straight year. Businger has posted a .966 fielding percentage at the hot corner – tops among all CCC third basemen.
“This is well deserved recognition for the way these ladies have performed all season long,” Stewart said. “They have been instrumental in our team’s success this year and I am happy for them and their accomplishments.”