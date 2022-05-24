Oregon Tech's McKenna Armantrout was honored Tuesday as the Cascade Collegiate Conference Women's Scholar-Athlete of the Year, announced by the league office.
The senior, from Klamath Falls, was selected in a vote by the 12 athletic directors in the league and becomes OIT's second recipient of the award — joining former baseball player, Josh Strom, who earned the accolade in 2009.
Armantrout, the Owls starting catcher, has maintained a perfect GPA throughout her tenure at OIT and has been honored as a four-time CCC All-Academic Team selection and a three-time NAIA Scholar-Athlete. She is also a three-time All-Cascade Conference selection on the diamond and was named a 2021 Golden Glove recipient.
Armantrout and the Owls are scheduled to start play Thursday in the NAIA World Series in Columbus, Georgia.
Women's golf
NAIA Championships: Round 1 of the national tournament was canceled due to rain Tuesday.
The event, at Lincoln Park West Golf Club in Oklahoma City, has been reduced to a 54-hole event, beginning Wednesday. The cut line to reduce the field will now occur following Thursday’s round.
Oregon Tech’s Payton Canon is one of six individual qualifiers in the event.
Track & field
NAIA Outdoor Championships: Seven Oregon Tech athletes are set to compete at the meet beginning Wednesday in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
OIT will have four competitors in the javelin — with Jose Ignacio in the men’s event and Alex Conley, Aarika Brooks and Brittan Bratscher in the women's.
Ignacio holds the No. 5 mark in the NAIA heading into the meet, with Conley boasting the No. 2 mark — including a win over Hailey Kjaer of British Columbia (the NAIA’s No. 1 javelin thrower) at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships.
Four of OIT’s five all-time national champions have been javelin throwers — as Tony Grant (1972, 1975), Joelle Swanson (2015) and Hunter Drops (2018) claimed titles.
Thomas Dodgen will compete in the decathlon, as the 2021 All-American has the No. 8 mark heading into the meet.
On the track, both Nick McMillen and Jonas Hartline will race in the finals of the 10,000 meters, both seeded among the Top 16 in the event. McMillen will complete a distance double, looking to qualify for Friday’s championship final of the 5,000 meters.