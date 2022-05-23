Science and medicine were the draw.
Engineering became the focus.
Along the way, Oregon Tech senior Mayson Tibbs won a Cascade Collegiate Conference golf championship and joined Montana Frame as the school’s lone male golfers to claim All-American honors.
“I was recruited by a few schools and originally thought about playing [NCAA] Division I golf,” Tibbs said recently as he reflected on his collegiate career, one spiked by COVID-19 and a myriad of ups and downs.
“Honestly, the school aspect of it pulled me to Oregon Tech,” the 23-year-old from Prineville said. He will graduate in June with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and already has a job lined up, one he will begin in July.
“In high school we had a career day thing and I tinkered with the medical thing, things like radiological sciences, but switched.”
One of the handful of golfers to play for all three of the school’s head coaches — Jeff Corkill, Justin Wiles and Dave Myers — Tibbs gained All-American honors in 2019, the year he won his conference title.
The hope for a second run at All-American honors ended with a fourth-place finish at this year’s league meet.
“This was my final year and I had a decent season,” Tibbs said, “but going into the conference tournament I knew I had to win to qualify for nationals. That was the end of my college career.
“Now, I don’t know how to be a casual golfer.”
Cost came into his decision to attend Oregon Tech.
“It was less expensive and I could get a good degree, plus we had the Running Y [to practice and play at]. We had the facilities. Coming in I knew I could be fairly competitive and we had a couple of guys who would push me.
“My first year was super competitive and as I progressed saw how I could become a national contender. As a freshman we won conference and were ranked in the No. 15 spot [in the NAIA]. We got to see a different level of golf with the Southern guys.”
Teammate Montana Frame won All-American honors that year.
“In my sophomore year,” Tibbs said, “I grinded hard all summer, then won three times that season, made nationals and made the cut. I played a lot the next summer, won some events and played well as the season got canceled.
“We had a good team, but I slowed down. When I picked up an engineering internship, I played less golf.”
He said after the first two events of the recently completed season, playing was difficult both mentally and physically.
“It was tough,” he said.
Like most college athletes, Tibbs has developed some close relationships while at Oregon Tech, including his long-time OIT roommate, Zach Molene.
“I have been living with my teammate for five years, so it will be weird not having him around,” said Tibbs, who, like his teammates, also has spent time on the course with the women’s team; Tech’s Payton Canon became the first female All-American in 2021.
Canon returns to the women’s national tournament and will be OIT’s lone representative to the posteason.
For now, Tibbs heads home with his job waiting in Prineville as he begins the next step in his life.
Steve Matthies is the Herald & News sports editor emeritus, and has covered Oregon Tech athletics for more than 30 years.