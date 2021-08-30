Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Oregon Tech freshman forward Mehana Ortiz scored the game's only goal in Grants Pass on Monday.
The No. 19 Lady Owls recorded yet another shutout victory Monday, silencing Western Oregon University in a 1-0 exhibition win in Grants Pass.
The exhibition clean sheet won’t technically count toward the 11-game shutout streak the Owls (2-0) carry over from last season, but the team’s second-straight blanking of a Division II opponent is still impressive for the NAIA squad.
“I am really happy with the team’s performance today,” said head coach Casey Tate. “We were missing some players that play a lot of minutes for us and we had a lot of players step up today, I thought (sophomore defender) Kyra Cambra may have played her best match as an Owl.”
Freshman forward Mehana Ortiz was the difference maker on the scoreboard Monday, netting the game’s only goal in the 15th minute on a deep shot from 28 feet out.
Ortiz and sophomore midfielder Maddie Miller combined for much of the Oregon Tech offense, as both were responsible for four of the team’s seven shots on goal.
Overall, the Owls took 11 total shots, while the Wolves launched eight — only two of which were on target.
Western Oregon played three different goalkeepers in the exhibition match, but sophomore Emily Wheeler was by far the busiest, making five saves and surrendering no goals in 45 minutes of work.
The home match, originally slated for OIT’s campus, was moved to the Dutch Brothers Soccer Complex in Grants Pass due to unhealthy air quality in the Klamath Basin.
The state’s Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for Klamath County through at least Wednesday afternoon. The air quality monitor at Klamath Falls’ Peterson School showed a 194 AQI Monday morning. In Grants Pass the AQI was 19.
Next up, the Lady Owls will travel to Division III Linfield University for a noon match on Sunday. Western Oregon defeated Linfield 3-1 in another exhibition match last week.
“We talk about being ready for your moment and how we need all of us to be successful and today we did that,” Tate said. “Very proud of the group. Now we get ready for a difficult opponent in Linfield this weekend.”
The women’s team isn’t scheduled to play another home match until September 17, when they’ll play Northwest University at 2:30 p.m. The men’s team is scheduled to play at home on Thursday at 11 a.m. against William Jessup University.