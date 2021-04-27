CALDWELL, Idaho — No. 23 Oregon Tech had four of the top six finishers as the Owls claimed the 2021 Cascade Conference Women's Golf Championship Title at TimberStone Golf Course Tuesday afternoon.
Junior Payton Canon led the way, finishing second for the tournament with a final round 75 (150), five strokes behind Lauren Hamm of LC State who was the winner with a 72 (145), claiming medalist honors and women’s golfer of the year. Canon, Aerin Song and Maiya Baker all earned all-conference honors.
“The ladies had a really good showing this week,” said interim Head Coach Justin Wiles. “From top to bottom this week the ladies were very mentally strong. We have some stuff to clean up over the next couple weeks and if we can do that we should be able to compete at the national tournament.”
After Canon, Baker was third +7 (151), Song was fourth +8 (152), Ashley Zhu was tied for 5th +11 (155) followed by Grace Hull who was 20th. The Owls won with a two-day team total of (608) winning by 13 strokes over LC State (621), Corban was third (662), College of Idaho fourth (676) and Bushnell 5th (685).
The Oregon Tech women earn the CCC automatic bid to the NAIA Women’s Golf National Championships May 25-28 at Rose Creek Golf Course in Oklahoma City, OK.