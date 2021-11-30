Oregon Tech volleyball’s historic season came to a close Tuesday after nine hard-fought sets against two of the NAIA’s top teams.
In the NAIA’s Pool Play round in Sioux City, Iowa, the No. 25 Owls faced No. 2 Viterbo (Wis.) and No. 19 Concordia (Neb.) just hours apart on Tuesday. All three teams were in the same “pool” and would face each at least once. The best performing team of the three would advance to the elimination round.
Tech took Viterbo to the wire in a five-set, early morning match, but the V-Hawks narrowly edged the Owls in the final frame. Concordia sealed OIT’s fate in the afternoon, defeating Tech 3-1.
This season, the Owls earned their first NAIA Top-25 ranking since 2008, made the NAIA tournament for the first time in school history and finished third in the Cascade Collegiate Conference behind two other nationally ranked teams.
After suffering a three-game skid in mid-September, the Owls won 13 of their final 14 regular season matches. They finished the year 24-8, losing only twice at home.
“What a great season! These 13 girls committed to a vision,” Head Coach Ken Murczek said in a release. “They put their heart and soul into the program. I am elated they got rewarded for their hard work to get the opportunity to represent Oregon Tech on a national stage. We competed today with some of the top teams in the country and look forward to building on this year’s success.”
Tech’s roster has three seniors, all key contributors. Libero Lindsey Sampson led the team in service aces with 64. Outside hitter Nicole Reyes finished the year tied for the team lead in kills (335), while middle blocker Faith Houck-Wylie was third in kills (305) and second in blocks (73).
Murczek thanked the seniors for their “{span}contribution both on and off the court and they have raised the bar for our program. I wish them the best of luck in the future and look forward to them staying connected to the program as proud alumni.”{/span}
Viterbo 3, Oregon Tech 2
Tech’s early morning upset bid was powered in part by excellent defense. They held the second-ranked V-Hawks (39-1) to a .168 attacking percentage. Viterbo won 22-25, 32-30, 26-24, 22-25, 15-13.
OIT took the first and fourth sets to force the first-to-15 final frame. Viterbo never trailed in the fifth set despite Tech keeping pace.
The Owls posted a season-high 13 blocks. Junior Ashley Ripplinger was credited with 7.
On the attack, Reyes led the way with 20 kills while junior Kaylin Talonen added 18. Courtney Isom supplied 40 assists.
Concordia 3, Oregon Tech 1
In the first set, the Owls held a 21-15 lead over the Bulldogs of Nebraska before Concordia clawed back to win.
Tech returned the favor in set two, but faded in the match’s third and fourth sets — which were the Owls’ eighth and ninth sets played on Tuesday. Concordia won 26-24, 23-25, 25-17, 25-23.
In their final game for Oregon Tech, seniors Reyes and Houck-Wylie paced the offense with 17 and 16 kills respectively.
Concordia and Viterbo will face off Wednesday to determine the winner of the pool at 10:30 a.m. CT.