Machine Shop Manager Spencer Bradbrook displays machinery in the Center for Excellence in Engineering and Technology at Oregon Tech.

Policymakers and community leaders visited the Oregon Institute of Technology on Thursday as part of the Oregon Business & Industry (OBI) 2022 Manufacturing Roadshow.

The visit was in partnership with the Oregon Business Council and highlighted Oregon Tech’s impact on workforce development and the manufacturing sector. OBI is Oregon's leading statewide business association, representing more than 1,600 businesses and industries in the state.

