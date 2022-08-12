Policymakers and community leaders visited the Oregon Institute of Technology on Thursday as part of the Oregon Business & Industry (OBI) 2022 Manufacturing Roadshow.
The visit was in partnership with the Oregon Business Council and highlighted Oregon Tech’s impact on workforce development and the manufacturing sector. OBI is Oregon's leading statewide business association, representing more than 1,600 businesses and industries in the state.
On the 11-day tour, OBI travels across the state, visiting with leaders in Oregon’s growing manufacturing sector and learning about the ways each business benefits Oregon and its economy.
“OBI’s Manufacturing Roadshow highlights the economic importance and diversity of Oregon’s manufacturing sector,” said OBI President & CEO Angela Wilhelms. “The Roadshow includes makers of wine and cheese, plastic pipe and rolled steel, sophisticated dental equipment and, of course, semiconductors. These companies differ in obvious ways, but all of them require well-trained employees who can help them innovate and grow. The Roadshow is visiting Oregon Tech to recognize its critical role in preparing Oregon’s students for technical and lucrative jobs in manufacturing and similar industries.”
Oregon Tech’s manufacturing education and industry partnerships were highlighted with a tour of Oregon Tech’s renovated Cornett Hall and new Center for Excellence in Engineering and Technology (CEET), which features classrooms and laboratories for students to learn, collaborate and experiment while immersed in a forward-thinking, entrepreneurial culture.
Oregon Tech President Dr. Nagi Naganathan said, “As Oregon's polytechnic university, we are committed to being industry's university where our graduates are ready for innovative professional careers on day one. Our partnership with OBI is vital in creating immersive professional opportunities for our students and faculty toward this mutually beneficial goal.”
After the Oregon Tech tour, OBI wrapped up its visit to Klamath Falls at Wilsonart, a global manufacturer and distributor of high-pressure laminates and other engineered composite materials.
The OBI Manufacturing Roadshow continues through next Wednesday, when it will end after a final stop in Portland