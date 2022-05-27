Oregon Institute of Technology hosted logo launch parties at the Portland-Metro and Klamath Falls campuses May 17 and May 24, respectively, to celebrate the unveiling of the university's 75th anniversary commemorative logo. Students, alumni, faculty, and staff gathered on campus to watch the official unveilings.
Oregon Institute of Technology officially opened July 17, 1947. In its early years, Oregon Tech was known as the Oregon Vocational School, and programs focused on vocational courses in auto mechanics, baking, and gunsmithing for the 33 students enrolled in the first year. Now, Oregon Tech offers world-class courses in leading technologies, such as engineering, healthcare, and management, with an enrollment of nearly 5,000 students.
As the campus community gathered for the launch of the commemorative logo, Oregon Tech president Dr. Nagi Naganathan said, "As we celebrate this significant milestone, we gratefully reflect on the contributions of so many who helped Oregon Tech become what it is today. Just as their contributions inspire us, this is also a moment for us to dedicate ourselves to achieving an aspirational next 75 years of Oregon Tech’s outreach and impact as a world-class polytechnic university."
The logo itself is the result of months of deliberation by the 75th anniversary planning committee, which is made up of campus members and alumni.
Christopher Syrnyk, Ph.D. an associate professor in communication studies and co-chair of the committee, said the committee wanted a logo that celebrated Oregon Tech's broad reach and was inclusive of the University's campuses in Klamath Falls, Portland-Metro, Chemeketa Community College in Salem, and Seattle at Boeing.
"We also took this as an opportunity to re-introduce everybody to the University's Latin motto, which is a great tradition whereby a university says, this is us, or this is what matters to us. And our Latin motto is per cognitionem, lux. Which in Latin means through knowledge, light, and it's the light of learning; it's the light of knowledge," Dr. Syrnyk said.
Stacey Drury, a 2003 mechanical engineering technology graduate, helped unveil the logo at the Klamath Falls event. She said this year is an important opportunity to invite Oregon Tech alumni back together.
"The hands-on mission of Oregon Tech is rare and we believe an important legacy to honor," said Drury, who is also secretary of the Oregon Tech Alumni Association Board and a member of the 75th anniversary planning committee.
Oregon Tech will celebrate its official 75th year with a series of anniversary events beginning in September.