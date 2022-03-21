CHICO, Calif. — Alex Conley hit the NAIA “B” qualifying standard in winning the javelin and Katie Mull posted a pair of third-place efforts in the heavy throws, as the Oregon Tech women’s track and field team competed at the Wildcat Classic, hosted by Chico State.
Conley recorded a mark of 40.16 meters (131 feet, 9 inches) in her victory, recording the provisional mark for the national meet in Gulf Shores, Ala.
Mull recorded a Cascade Conference provisional mark in Friday’s hammer throw (41.28 meters / 135 feet, 5 inches), while adding a mark of 10.39 meters (34 feet, 1.75 inches) in today’s shot put.
“I am really proud of the performances by all our athletes today,” said OIT assistant, Brandon Powell. “We had many lifetime personal bests and collegiate bests which is a great sign so early in the news season.”
The Lady Owls added three additional CCC qualifiers in the javelin — as Amber Miller (35.88 meters / 117 feet, 8 inches), Aarika Brooks (35.22 meters / 115 feet, 7 inches) and Brittan Bratscher (34.58 meters / 113 feet, 5 inches) met the conference minimum.
Bratscher also hit the conference standard with a clearance of 1.54 meters (5 feet, 0.5 inches) in the high jump, placing second.
On the oval, Lilly Lavine placed second overall in the 200-meters (27.22 seconds) and hit the CCC standard in the 400-meters (59.84). Ally Odell also met the CCC mark with her fourth-place time in the 100-meter hurdles (15.82).
Tech returns to action on April 9 at the Lane College Invitational.
MEN’S RECAP
CHICO, Calif. – Jose Ignacio dominated the javelin competition at the Wildcat Classic, hosted by Chico State, headlining the season-opening meet for the Oregon Tech men’s track and field team.
Ignacio punched his ticket to the NAIA Championships with an automatic qualifying mark of 50.26 meters (191 feet, 2 inches) – the No. 2 mark in the NAIA this season – winning the event by nearly 35 feet.
“This was an outstanding meet for the team to come together and get back to some normalcy,” said OIT assistant coach Bill Reinhard.
In the sprints, both Mark Hodge and Patrick Giraudo hit Cascade Conference qualifying marks in the 100-meters – Hodge clocking a time of 11.30 seconds and Giraudo a time of 11.32 seconds.
Jonas Hartline led three Tech runners competing in the 5,000-meters – finishing in the time of 15:29.23.
OIT returns to action on April 9 at the Lane College Invitational.