KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Oregon Tech earned the Cascade Conference's second automatic qualifier on Sunday to the NAIA opening round, and today found out that they will head to Waleska, Georgia, and play in the Reinhardt Bracket hosted by the Reinhardt University at Ken White Field. The Owls (42-8) will be the No. 1 seed and will open up play on Monday against the No. 4 seed Cottey College (Missouri). Game times are still to be determined and will be posted on Oregontechowls.com when finalized.
Out of the Appalachian Athletic Conference, the host school Reinhardt University (41-13) is the No.3 seed and was ranked at No. 21 in the final NAIA Top 25 Coaches Poll. They are making their sixth opening round appearance and are 8-6 overall in opening round games.
The rest of the bracket consists of No. 2 seed Coastal Georgia (32-11), who won the Sun Conference Tournament to earn their berth into the opening round. The Mariners are making their NAIA postseason debut and enter the tournament with an 11-game win streak. The No.4 seed is the Comets of Cottey College (27-11) and are from the Association of Independent Institutions. Both Coastal Georgia and Cottey received votes in the Top 25 poll.
All of Oregon Tech’s games will be broadcast live locally on 104.3 and 960 Sports with Michael Garrard, sports information director at OIT, providing the play by play.
Each of the 10 opening round sites will feature four teams. Play will be from May 17-19 and will have a single day of rest between the first game and the championship. The winner of each will advance to the final site in Columbus, Georgia, May 27 to June 2.
Tech's first opponent, Cottey College, is making its postseason debut after receiving votes in the latest NAIA Top 25 national poll. The Comets have a 27-11 record and have lost five of their last 7 games. Aryana Palencia leads the team with 44 RBI, a .408 batting average, and having scored 30 runs and 10 home runs already this season. Caitlyn Morgan has connected on 11 homers, while Lauren Johnson has legged out 14 doubles. Pitcher Lacey Cruz has a 13-5 record with 121 strikeouts in 93 innings.
The last NAIA opening round and World Series was held in 2019, as the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oregon Tech, who won the 2011 NAIA National Championship, and finished fourth in the country in 2015, will be making their 12th appearance in the NAIA National Tournament, including their 10th appearance in the last 11 years. The Owls have a record of 16-7 in opening round games and have played in the opening round championship game every year they have gone. They won the opening round bracket in 2015 and 2019. They lost in the championship game(s) in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018.
The Cascade Collegiate Conference has three teams in the opening round: College of Idaho, Oregon Tech, and Southern Oregon.
Tournament Schedule
NAIA National Championship Opening Round, Indiana Wesleyan University, Wildcat Field
Monday
Game 1 — TBA: Oregon Tech vs. Cottey College
Game 2 — TBA: Coastal Georgia vs. Reinhardt University