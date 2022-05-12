Oregon Tech will face two opponents it has seen in the past when the Hustlin’ Owls open play at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the opening round of NAIA national softball competition at John and Lois Stilwell Stadium.
Tech will meet Cottey of Missouri in its first game. The two teams met in the first round of last year’s national tournament when they played in Georgia.
Joining OIT and Cottey in the Klamath Falls regional will be William Jessup University of Rocklin, California, and Rio Grande College of Ohio. Tech and WJU split four games in February when the season was just underway.
The Hustlin’ Owls are the top seed for the four-team, double-elimination tournament, which will run through Wednesday and determine one of the 10 teams which will head to the NAIA World Series, May 26-June 1 in Columbus, Georgia.
The Owls (46-10 overall) are two wins shy of tying the school record for most in a season, 48, which was set a year ago when Tech finished second in the World Series.
Jessup is the No. 2 seed and enters the tournament with a 36-13 record, third-seeded Rio Grande is 39-13 and fourth-seeded Cottey is 30-15.
OIT is one of four Cascade Collegiate Conference schools in the national tournament, with Southern Oregon also a No. 1 seed in its region. The College of Idaho is headed to Chickasha, Oklahoma, as a No. 2 seed, and Eastern Oregon is the No. 2 seed in the Oklahoma City bracket.
Southern Oregon is the two-time defending national champion, while OIT was second last year and The College of Idaho third.
“I like it,” Oregon Tech coach Greg Stewart said of his team’s draw as it makes its eighth straight national tournament appearance.
“When you’re in the playoff round you plays teams you never played before, or not very often. It’s fun to get to play other teams. William Jessup is a good second seed, and both Cottey and Rio Grande have played Top 25 teams this season.”
Pitching always is crucial and Tech had solid depth in the circle with senior Sarah Abramson, who this week was named the league’s Pitcher of the Week for the fifth time, and sophomore McKenzie Staub.
“We do have good pitching depth and our defense is as good as any team I’ve had here (in 18 seasons with the Hustlin’ Owls),” Stewart said. “We will need good, timely hits and we have been well tested by the pitching in this league. I’m excited.”
Abramson is 26-5 this season and is two wins shy of becoming just the second Cascade Collegiate Conference pitcher to pick up 100 career wins, and is fewer than 40 strikeouts from setting the league’s all-time record.
Staub is 17-4 and gave OIT four solid innings against Eastern Oregon in the conference tournament.
Kaila Mick leads OIT with a .386 batting average, 63 runs scored, 73 hits, 13 doubles and five triples. Jayce Seavert has a team-high 12 home runs, and Kennedy Jantzi has 11. Jantzi leads the team with 58 runs batted in.
Tournament talk
• Joining Southern Oregon in Ashland will be Grand View of Iowa, Embry-Riddle of Arizona and Taylor of Indiana.
• Along with The College of Idaho in the Chickasha bracket will be Oklahoma Science and Arts, Ottawa of Kansas and Mount Marty of South Dakota.
• Eastern Oregon will be joined in the Oklahoma City bracket by the host OCU team, Texas A&M Texarkana and William Woods of Missouri.
• There will be three games Tuesday at Stilwell Stadium, including two elimination contests, and one or two games Wednesday when the tournament champion is decided.
• The last time Oregon Tech hosted an opening-round tournament, it beat league opponent Corban, St. Xavier of Illinois and Avila of Missouri to win the 2015 competition. Tech was fourth in the World Series that season.
• Karly LeVeque, an infielder, was on Oregon Tech’s 2015 team. This year, her father, Jamie, is one of the Oregon Tech assistant coaches.
Steve Matthies is the Herald & News sports editor emeritus, and has covered Oregon Tech athletics for more than 30 years.