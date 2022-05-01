The Oregon Tech board of trustees held a special executive committee meeting on Sunday morning, May 1 to discuss the list of people that will be contacted by an outside consultant as part of a performance review of the university’s president, Dr. Nagi Naganathan, who has been at the helm of the polytechnic university since 2016.
The special executive session was held virtually on Sunday morning due to the “very condensed schedule” set by the outside consultant, according to Board Chair Jessica Gomez.
Members present at the meeting included Gomez, Vince Jones, Fred Ziari, and Paul Stewart. There were also some community observers as well as the university’s general council, David Groff.
According to Groff, “This is routine, in as much as it’s provided for in our policy. Policy provides for annual evaluations, as well as for a periodic comprehensive evaluation. This is the periodic comprehensive evaluation.”
In the meeting, the attending board members discussed the groups that would be contacted for a full interview by the outside consultant regarding their interactions and feelings on Naganathan.
These groups included: members of the Board of Trustees; university vice presidents and those that report directly to President Naganathan; university faculty and members of the faculty senate; unclassified staff; student representatives, including the current Associated Students of Oregon Institute of Technology (ASOIT) presidents; community and government leaders; and finally members of the Alumni Advisory and Oregon Tech Foundation boards as well as stakeholders and donors.
There will also be a group of people that will receive surveys to provide written feedback regarding their interactions with Naganathan. This group includes other university presidents in the state such as the presidents at Southern Oregon University and Oregon State as well as prominent community members.
The results of these interviews and surveys are expected to be in the hands of the Board of Trustees by June.