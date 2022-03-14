KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech got solid starting pitching from Cody Dubray in game two and the Owls beat UBC 5-3 to earn the split, after dropping game one Sunday at Steen Sports Park.
"We responded well in game two today," said head coach Jacob Garsez. "Our pitchers worked ahead and commanded the zone with multiple pitches. They also threw quality strikes. As a team, we picked each other up offensively and made some key defensive plays."
British Columbia 11, Oregon Tech 3
The University of British Columbia scored early and often to cruise to an 11-3 win behind great starting pitching from Shane Laforest who went six innings to improve to 3-2 on the year. Laforest allowed three runs on hits with eight strikeouts.
At the plate, UBC got homers from Ty Penner and Nathan Shute with Shute delivering four RBI. For Penner it was his third home run in as many games against the Owls. Catcher Noah Or led UBC with four hits in his five at-bats as the Thunderbirds outhit Tech 12-8.
Brodie Marino had two hits to lead the Oregon Tech.
Oregon Tech 5, British Columbia 3
The Owls took the early lead with two runs in the first, added two more in the third and one in the seventh to lead 5-1 after six great innings from starter Cody Dubray. In those six innings, Dubray was stellar, allowing just four hits and one run with eight strikeouts as he earned the win moving to 5-1 on the season.
Alex Bratton pitched two-innings for Oregon Tech surrendering one run with Brodie Maloney closing out the ninth to earn his second save of the season.
Matthew Ortiz led the Owls offense as he had three of Tech's eight hits with Mitchell Swanson adding two hits in the win.
Or and Shute stayed hot for UBC delivering two hits each in the loss.
The Owls will host Eastern Oregon University next Saturday and Sunday at Steen Sports Park to begin Cascade conference play with doubleheaders starting at 11:00 a.m. each day.