For the first time in university history, the Associated Students of Oregon Institute of Technology (ASOIT) directly oppose a tuition increase as approved by the Oregon Tech board of trustees. In a memo, ASOIT said it feels there was not a proper process to recommend the proposed tuition increase of 7%.
The Oregon Tech Tuition Recommendation Committee (TRC) has met several times, beginning in January to discuss potential tuition increases at the university. The TRC is a group comprised of several administrators, faculty, students, and a representative from each branch of ASOIT, Klamath Falls and Portland Metro.
A memo from the ASOIT presidents to the university administration said the original recommendation from the committee was a 5% increase in tuition for the 2022-23 school year. ASOIT had plans in place and recommended actions for a 5% increase in tuition and fees. However, according to the memo, ASOIT was not made aware the committee would be recommending a 7% increase to the university Board of Trustees. ASOIT alleges it was not made aware of the processes and status of the TRC and that their representative on the committee was not able to vote on the recommendation that passed by a 5-4 vote due to the representative being unaware the vote was occurring.
“The committee forums felt more like a presentation than open dialogue,” said Brie Landis, president of the Klamath Falls chapter of ASOIT.
At the two open committee forums, there was a minimal attendance by students to voice their concerns and ask questions of the TRC. At the Klamath Falls forum, one non-committee member was present, and it was Landis.
At Portland Metro, there were three non-committee members present. Landis said questions were asked of the TRC and the committee said they would get back to the students, but never did. Landis said the recommendation feels rushed and that there was not an acceptable student input on the 7% figure.
Landis offered suggestions for ways Oregon Tech could cut costs to keep tuition increases at a minimum and even avoid them altogether: the university could cut costs by holding capital projects, including one to build new student dormitories that is slated to commence within the next year; authorize access to reserve funds to bolster the budget; and lobby for more state funds to keep student costs to a minimum.
The proposed 7% tuition increase came from the TRC, and was approved to be forwarded to the Higher Education Coordinating Commission (HEC) for final approval.
“A tuition increase is not ideal. We sympathize with our students,” said Lacey Jarrell, executive director of Marketing, Communications, and Public Relations for Oregon Tech.
According to Jarrell, the university has 70 budgeted but not filled open positions and about 70% of the university’s budget is for staff salaries.
The university fears any more reductions to the budget would affect staff workloads and positions. In turn, this would affect the quality of education and services Oregon Tech is committed to providing for its students.
Student retention and recruitment was a major point in the ASOIT memo sent to the board of trustees and Dr. Nagi Naganathan, the school's president. The memo said “there is already a national trend of young adults avoiding college due to the cost, and the financial impact it can have for decades afterwards, don’t give them 8% more of a reason to be an electrician instead of an electrical engineer, a welder instead of a mechanical engineer, or a CNA instead of a nurse.”
The university reiterated it never want to increase tuition.
“Cost is often a factor when someone is evaluating where they are going to attend school," Jarrell said. "Oregon Tech’s consistent high return on investment should continue to be a determining factor when enrolling in classes. We will continue making every effort to make Oregon Tech’s world-class education affordable.”
Landis said ASOIT is still committed to fighting this recommendation by the TRC. The ASOIT plans to appeal to the HEC for more grants and funds as well as forming a group to lobby for more state funding.
“We can do things if we work together,” Landis said.
The board of trustees’ recommendation to the HEC is still awaiting a vote.