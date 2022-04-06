The Oregon Tech softball team dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) coaches' poll released Wednesday.
Oklahoma City took over the top spot with six first-place votes and 510 ballot points. OIT got five votes for first and 509 total points.
Because of inclement weather, the Owls (33-6 overall, 18-2 Cascade Conference) were forced to play a rare tripleheader Saturday at British Columbia. OIT won the first two games, 2-1 and 6-3, before losing the finale 5-4.
Prep baseball
Henley 11, Etna 8: Matt Douglas went 3 for 4 with two triples and three RBI to lead the host Hornets (8-1) to the nonleague victory Tuesday.
Teammate Hunter Schwenk went 2 for 4 with a double and triple and scored three times. Leo Ahalt, Issac Orndorf and Mark Carpenter added two hits apiece for Henley.
Mazama 6, Crater 5: Drew Raebel hit a three-run homer in the first inning and the visiting Vikings (4-6) held on to win on the road Tuesday.
Brody Hubble went 2 for 4 for Mazama, which built a 6-1 lead through three innings.
Nathan Baker got the victory, allowing two runs on two hits in four innings with six strikeouts.
Prep softball
Bonanza 12-11, Illinois Valley 1-1: The visiting Antlers swept the doubleheader, the second game of which was their 2A/1A Special District 5 opener.