Oregon Tech’s biggest comeback of the postseason easily was its most important.
After dropping a 5-4 decision to William Jessup in the first game Wednesday, the Hustlin’ Owls came back for a 5-1 victory over the visiting Warriors to win the Klamath Falls bracket of the NAIA national softball tournament.
The win sends OIT to Columbus, Georgia, where it will be one of the final 10 teams in the NAIA World Series.
“I wasn’t ready to be done, nor were my teammates,” senior Kennedy Jantzi said after she contributed to OIT’s final four runs to help push the Hustlin’ Owls to a record 49 wins this season.
She singled to open the Tech fourth inning, that after McKenzie Staub survived a tough top of the fourth in the circle.
“(Tuesday) was not my best day offensively, so I made some changes, and shortened up (my swing),” Jantzi said. “All day Tuesday I was pitched outside so I knew if they brought (a pitch) in I would be ready to turn on it.”
Lexi Klum followed with a single and Jayce Seavert roped a double to plate both runners and give OIT the lead. After a sacrifice, Zoe Allen singled Seavert home to make the score 4-1.
In the fifth, after an out, Maggie Buckholz singled, Jantzi walked, Klum singled and Seavert’s ground ball allowed Buckholz to score.
Staub took it from there and finished with a six-hitter to push her season record to 18-4.
“I knew right after the first game I would pitch,” Staub said of her second solid postseason outing. “I was ready to come in and do my part. It really was more about focusing on my strengths.”
WJU loaded the bases with one out in the top of the fourth, but Seavert snagged a soft line drive and flipped the ball to Jantzi at first base for the double play to finish the last scoring chance the Warriors had.
“That was our break after having hit so many hard balls (for outs),” Seavert said. “That was a big boost.”
WJU, which finished its season with a record of 39-15, forced the final game when Sam Lorge launched a long home run with a runner on base earlier Wednesday to give the Warriors a walk-off victory in eight innings.
Lorge loomed large for the Warriors, even before her second walk-off home run of the tournament. Her stellar play at third base thwarted Oregon Tech time and again, and likely kept OIT from scoring several runs in both games.
Buckholz had scored for Tech in the top of the eighth inning on a Jantzi double. The Hustlin’ Owls stranded two of several runners in scoring position.
Tournament talk
• William Jessup was the home team in Wednesday’s first game because of an NAIA tournament rule that says when teams play for the second time, the one which was visitors in the first game would be home in the second. The same flip-flop applied for the final game.
• Tech will be the lone Cascade Collegiate Conference team in the World Series. All four league teams will finish in the top 20, and combined with OIT, Southern Oregon, Eastern Oregon and The College of Idaho, the conference went 10-7 in opening-round play.
• Also headed to the World Series are top-ranked Mobile of Alabama, Oklahoma City University, Grand View of Iowa, Oklahoma School of Sciences and Arts, Indiana Wesleyan, Tennessee Wesleyan, Webber International of Florida, Southeastern of Florida and Freed-Hardeman of Tennessee.
• WJU’s first-game win Wednesday snapped Tech’s 13-game winning streak at John and Lois Stilwell Stadium. The Hustlin’ Owls finished play at home with a record of 23-2.
• Tech’s opening-round win gives it a fourth series trip in seven attempts.
• Wednesday, Oregon Tech batters struck out just one time 59 at-bats, and now have fanned only 104 times in 60 games.
• Wednesday’s attendance was another record, with more than 500 fans watching the games during which the Hustlin’ Owls won the season series with William Jessup, 4-3.
Steve Matthies is the Herald & News sports editor emeritus, and has covered Oregon Tech athletics for more than 30 years.