Oregon Tech’s Greg Stewart was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference’s Coach of Character, announced Tuesday by the conference office.
Coaches who represent the core values of the NAIA — respect, responsibility, integrity, sportsmanship and servant leadership — were nominated and voted on by the CCC’s athletic directors, and the Owls’ softball coach has embodied those core values, the CCC said in a news release.
After leading the Owls to sweep both the regular-season and conference tournament championships, Stewart picked up his eighth Coach of Character award — the most of any CCC softball coach in conference history.
In 18 seasons, Stewart’s teams have amassed a 645-261-2 mark, including a 2022 season with 50 wins — a program record — and Stewart’s 600th career victory.
Stewart has been key in bringing visibility to the CCC, which has proven to be one of the toughest softball conferences in the NAIA. Last year, the three final teams in the NAIA National Championship were from the Cascade Conference, and this year, the CCC had four teams qualify for the opening round for the first time. Stewart serves as both a national rater and on the West Region ARC committee.
Under Stewart, the Owls play with passion, grace, integrity and sportsmanship and use time off the field to give back to the Klamath Falls community, the CCC noted.