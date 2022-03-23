KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fresh off a 4-game sweep of nationally ranked College of Idaho, the Oregon Tech softball team continued their hold on the No. 1 spot in the NAIA Top-25 Coaches' Poll, as the second regular-season poll was released today by the national office.

The Owls received 15 of the 19 first-place votes, earning 526 voter points from the conference raters - well ahead of No. 2 Oklahoma City. Freed-Hardeman, Science & Arts and College of Idaho round out the Top-5. It is the third-straight polling period Tech has been ranked No. 1 and the fourth time in program history.

Rival Southern Oregon dropped three spots to No. 8 in the poll, with the Raiders set to host OIT today at 2 p.m. in Ashland in a Cascade Conference doubleheader.

2022 NAIA Softball Coaches' Top 25 Poll Two (March 23, 2022)

RANK

LAST WEEK

SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]

RECORD

FINAL POINTS

1

1

Oregon Tech [15]

26-4

526

2

2

Oklahoma City [3]

20-1

512

3

4

Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)

23-1

479

4

4

Science & Arts (Okla.)

19-4

464

5

3

College of Idaho

22-6

462

6

8

Mobile (Ala.) [1]

26-0

460

7

7

William Carey (Miss.)

26-3

427

8

6

Southern Oregon

20-6

415

9

8

Indiana Wesleyan

18-4

395

10

10

Coastal Georgia

20-1

380

11

11

Central Methodist (Mo.)

13-4

355

12

13

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)

19-5

332

13

12

Grand View (Iowa)

15-3

325

14

15

Texas A&M Texarkana

19-5

297

15

14

Georgia Gwinnett

24-12

293

16

16

Marian (Ind.)

11-2

284

17

17

Cumberlands (Ky.)

19-10

244

18

RV

Aquinas (Mich.)

20-4

231

19

21

Southeastern (Fla.)

19-4

229

20

18

Madonna (Mich.)

8-1

197

21

24

Columbia (Mo.)

10-8

142

22

23

Ottawa (Kan.)

12-7-1

139

23

RV

William Jessup (Calif.)

18-10

134

24

25

Morningside (Iowa)

12-6

125

25

RV

Saint Xavier (Ill.)

11-5

117

Dropped from the Top 25: Vanguard (Calif.), Olivet Nazarene (Ill.), Milligan (Tenn.)

Others Receiving Votes: Vanguard (Calif.) 99, Northwestern (Iowa) 66, Brenau (Ga.) 62, Houston-Victoria (Texas) 57, Texas Wesleyan 42, Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 28, Eastern Oregon 28, Rio Grande (Ohio) 23, Webber International (Fla.) 13, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 10, Oklahoma Panhandle State 8, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 6, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 6, Faulkner (Ala.) 4, Midland (Neb.) 3, Tennessee Wesleyan 3.

