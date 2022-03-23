KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fresh off a 4-game sweep of nationally ranked College of Idaho, the Oregon Tech softball team continued their hold on the No. 1 spot in the NAIA Top-25 Coaches' Poll, as the second regular-season poll was released today by the national office.
The Owls received 15 of the 19 first-place votes, earning 526 voter points from the conference raters - well ahead of No. 2 Oklahoma City. Freed-Hardeman, Science & Arts and College of Idaho round out the Top-5. It is the third-straight polling period Tech has been ranked No. 1 and the fourth time in program history.
Rival Southern Oregon dropped three spots to No. 8 in the poll, with the Raiders set to host OIT today at 2 p.m. in Ashland in a Cascade Conference doubleheader.
2022 NAIA Softball Coaches' Top 25 Poll Two (March 23, 2022)
RANK
LAST WEEK
SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]
RECORD
FINAL POINTS
1
1
Oregon Tech [15]
26-4
526
2
2
Oklahoma City [3]
20-1
512
3
4
Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)
23-1
479
4
4
Science & Arts (Okla.)
19-4
464
5
3
College of Idaho
22-6
462
6
8
Mobile (Ala.) [1]
26-0
460
7
7
William Carey (Miss.)
26-3
427
8
6
Southern Oregon
20-6
415
9
8
Indiana Wesleyan
18-4
395
10
10
Coastal Georgia
20-1
380
11
11
Central Methodist (Mo.)
13-4
355
12
13
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
19-5
332
13
12
Grand View (Iowa)
15-3
325
14
15
Texas A&M Texarkana
19-5
297
15
14
Georgia Gwinnett
24-12
293
16
16
Marian (Ind.)
11-2
284
17
17
Cumberlands (Ky.)
19-10
244
18
RV
Aquinas (Mich.)
20-4
231
19
21
Southeastern (Fla.)
19-4
229
20
18
Madonna (Mich.)
8-1
197
21
24
Columbia (Mo.)
10-8
142
22
23
Ottawa (Kan.)
12-7-1
139
23
RV
William Jessup (Calif.)
18-10
134
24
25
Morningside (Iowa)
12-6
125
25
RV
Saint Xavier (Ill.)
11-5
117
Dropped from the Top 25: Vanguard (Calif.), Olivet Nazarene (Ill.), Milligan (Tenn.)
Others Receiving Votes: Vanguard (Calif.) 99, Northwestern (Iowa) 66, Brenau (Ga.) 62, Houston-Victoria (Texas) 57, Texas Wesleyan 42, Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 28, Eastern Oregon 28, Rio Grande (Ohio) 23, Webber International (Fla.) 13, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 10, Oklahoma Panhandle State 8, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 6, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 6, Faulkner (Ala.) 4, Midland (Neb.) 3, Tennessee Wesleyan 3.