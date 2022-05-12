Oregon Tech announced Friday the school will reduce its proposed tuition increase to 4.5%, instead of the previously announced rate increase of 6.6%, based on adjustments to the Higher Education Coordinating Commission (HECC) funding model.
After the April board meeting, Oregon Tech continued working with colleagues at the HECC to better understand details of how the new funding allocation model was implemented and whether it is achieving expectations.
Following a series of discussions with Oregon Tech leadership and HECC executive staff, the HECC agreed to revise formula weights for select allied health programs. During a joint meeting last week with HECC staff, financial representatives from Oregon’s other six public universities unanimously supported the revision.
Oregon Tech trustees reviewed the revised funding at a special meeting Friday and voted to reduce the earlier approved tuition increase to 4.5% with a 0.5% mandatory fees increase.
“While some regional universities saw significant increases in funding for the 2021-23 biennium as a result of the November 2020 formula revision, Oregon Tech’s funding was reduced, imposing considerable strain in meeting our student needs,” Oregon Tech President Dr. Nagi Naganathan said in a news release. “At this point, Oregon Tech feels comfortable saying we can now expect at least $1.2 million in funding to be restored to our fiscal year 2023 budget. This restored funding will directly benefit our students, who are our top priority.”
Brie Landis, the ASOIT president, praised the move.
"We believe that it was our firm and consistent application of pressure that encouraged additional meetings, discussions, and negotiations that ultimately resulted in a win for students," Landis said in a news release. "A 5% tuition increase is within alignment with ASOIT’s (previous) recommendations."
Board Chair Jessica Gomez also commended the work to revise the formula.
“Oregon Tech administration has been working for months to help protect our students from unnecessary tuition increases,” Gomez said. “I want to thank Vice President John Harman, Assistant Director of Budget Anna Clark, Director of Institutional Research Farooq Sultan, and other staff who continued to work in the background to make this happen and HECC for recognizing the need.”
President Naganathan said the university will continue to pursue opportunities to build alternative revenue streams and to achieve more efficient operations while maintaining quality degree programs.