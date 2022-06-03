The Oregon Institute of Technology held an official ribbon cutting for its newest building, the Center for Excellence in Engineering and Technology (CEET) this week.
At nearly 70,000 square feet, the building has dynamic and interactive spaces for classroom teaching, laboratories, collaborative workspaces, and offices.
Funding for CEET was approved in 2017 by the Oregon State Legislature for $40 million in state bonding authority, which required matching funds of $2 million from the university. This prompted the Oregon Tech Foundation to launch the Campaign for the Future, which raised $4.2 million from 640 individuals and organizations to support strategic investments in projects, programs, and people.
“The opening of this new center is possible thanks to the efforts of many, many people who supported the vision and the implementation … This center is a game-changer for the state, especially for Oregon Tech’s students, faculty and researchers, and for our industry partners,” Oregon Tech President Dr. Nagi Naganathan said at the event.
Other featured speakers from Oregon Tech included Board of Trustees Chair Jessica Gomez, Vice President of University Advancement Ken Fincher, Dean Tom Keyser, Associate Professor Sharon Beaudry, and students Mariano Segura, who is graduating this month with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, and Hanna Wolf, who graduated last year with a bachelor’s in environmental sciences and renewable energy engineering, and is graduating this month with master’s degree in renewable energy engineering.
“State-of-the-art facilities, as seen in CEET, provide prospective students enticement to join Oregon Tech as the next innovators. This continues to set us apart from larger universities that cannot compete with our small class sizes, ability to grow relationships with faculty, and opportunities for hands-on coursework,” said Hanna.
Oregon State Representative E. Werner Reschke joined President Naganathan, Chair Gomez, Vice President Fincher, Provost Joanna Mott, Dean Keyser, Dean Dan Peterson, Associate Professor Beaudry, and Oregon Tech Foundation Board President Alan Polaski to cut the ribbon.
The University also dedicated three lab spaces as part of the event to recognize significant contributions to Oregon Tech.
They include:
• John and Andrew Wymore Rapid Prototyping Laboratory, recognizing alumni John Wymore and his son, Andrew.
• William A. Olson, Jr. Entrepreneurial Laboratory, sponsored by Diedra and Tom Thompson in honor of alumni William “Bill” Andre Olson.
• Eberlein Family Computer Laboratory, honoring Klamath Falls residents and supporters Frank and Vernice, Alan and Carol, and Neal and Susan Eberlein.
Individual office spaces were also showcased with dedication plaques, and major Campaign for the Future donors are honored on a donor wall in the first-floor lobby.
During the event, guests were invited to sign a commemorative beam at the entrance of the building. The words “CEET Ribbon Cutting June 1, 2022,” attached to the beam were printed by Oregon Tech’s 3D lab and honored guests were presented with 3D owls printed by Oregon Tech students Noah Azzopardi and Levi Hallock.