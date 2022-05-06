Another strong pitching performance, a couple timely hits and solid defense powered Oregon Tech to a 4-0 victory over The College of Idaho on Friday in the first round of the Cascade Collegiate Conference softball tournament.
Sarah Abramson pitched a four-hitter for her league-leading 11th shutout to help the fourth-ranked Hustlin’ Owls pick up their fifth win of the season against the 20th-ranked Yotes.
Lexi Klum and Aubrie Businger each hit run-scoring singles in the fourth inning to help Tech push its season record to 44-10.
OIT will return to action at 2 p.m. Saturday and will meet Eastern Oregon to see which will remain the lone unbeaten team in the tournament, which features four of the top 20 NAIA teams in country in a competition at John and Lois Stillwell Stadium.
Eastern stunned Southern Oregon, 3-1, to move on and end SOU’s 17-game winning streak.
Friday’s effort was especially pleasing for Businger, who was named the league’s top third baseman earlier in the week.
“It just feels good at this time of the season,” Businger said after having had some struggles at the plate much of the season. “I was just looking for something hard to slap, and not trying to do too much.”
She had Tech’s first hit and her fourth-inning single allowed McKenzie Strum to score and up the OIT lead to 3-0. A groundout also plated a run to cap the only scoring effort of the contest.
Maggie Buckholz was hit by a pitch and Kennedy Jantzi walked to open the Tech fourth. After a sacrifice advanced the runners, Strum hit a ground ball to second and Buckholz beat the throw home. Klum followed with a run-scoring single.
A couple of timely hits could have added to the lead. Abramson took care of the rest as she upped her season record to 25-5. She retired 11 straight batters at one stretch, struck out four and walked one.
“Another strong performance from Sarah,” OIT coach Greg Stewart said. “We told the kids a game like this often comes down to one inning and we told them we liked how well they are competing and putting the ball in play.”
The College of Idaho, which fell to 38-14 and will meet Corban in an elimination game at 9 a.m. Saturday, had opened the tournament with a come-from-behind, 6-5 win over the University of British Columbia powered by three home runs.
UBC, which will play Southern Oregon at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, had taken a 5-1 lead after two innings, but Kylie Smith hit a two-run homer to begin CofI’s comeback, and the Yotes took the lead when Hattie Hruza hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning.
Eastern Oregon, which became the third league team to pick up 40 wins this season, used a two-hitter by Amanda Smith top stop Corban, 8-1. The game was close until the Mountaineers scored five times in the sixth inning.
The Mounties had nine hits and took advantage of six walks and six wild pitches in their win.
Madison Stateler’s three-run homer, which hit the top of the fence and bounced over, gave Eastern’s its come-from-behind win over Southern and allowed the Mounties to tie their school record with 41 wins in the season.
Tech talk
• Three former Henley High players were on the field in OIT’s game against The College of Idaho. Tech catcher McKenna Armantrout and shortstop Kaila Mick were teammates with CofI first baseman Tanner Higgins.
• Both Corban hits were for extra bases, a triple by Kaycee Arase and a double by Maddie Ogles.
• Corban, Eastern Oregon and British Columbia were playing at Stilwell Stadium for the first time this season.
• Friday’s fourth game was delayed by a heavy downpour that forced the game to start about 30 minutes late. The delay also forced tournament officials to turn on the lights as a safety precaution.
Steve Matthies is Herald and News sports editor emeritus, and has covered Oregon Tech athletics for more than 30 years.