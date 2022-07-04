Oregon Tech athletic director John Van Dyke has named Tom Eichelkraut the interim head coach of the women’s soccer program.
The longtime assistant for the Lady Owls replaces Casey Tate, who resigned last month to take an NCAA Division I coaching opportunity as an assistant at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. Tate posted a 32-4-2 record in his two seasons at Tech, leading the squad to back-to-back NAIA Tournament appearances, advancing to the national semifinals in 2021.
Eichelkraut has served as an assistant for the past nine seasons, elevating to associate head coach in 2018. He has worked under three coaches at Tech – Mike Hedlund (2013-14), Brandon Porter (2015-19) and Tate (2020-21) – with the squad making five consecutive postseason appearances and winning three-straight Cascade Collegiate Conference regular-season titles.
The 25-year coaching veteran has served locally as one of the Directors of Coaching with the Basin United Soccer Club. He has earned his United States Soccer Federation National Youth Coaching License, his USSF Coaching License and his National Soccer Coaches Association of America National Diploma.
A native of Klamath Falls, Eichelkraut played one season collegiately at Humboldt State before joining the United States Air Force – where he played for the Air Force Kirtland Fliers. He is a graduate of Southern Illinois in workforce education and development and has a Master’s in management from the University of Phoenix. He continues his education in leadership and management as an Officer in the Oregon Air National Guard at Kingsley Field.
“We are grateful for Tom Eichelkraut and his experience he has with our women’s soccer program and know that he will do a great job this season in continuing that tradition,” Van Dyke said. “Casey did a tremendous job with our women’s program and left a roadmap for Tom to follow this season and know the team will have success. Following the 2022 season, we plan to open the head coach position to a national search.”