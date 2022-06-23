Oregon Tech athletic director John Van Dyke has announced the hiring of Sean McManamon as the fifth men’s soccer head coach in program history.
McManamon replaces Casey Tate, who recently resigned after compiling a 24-5-3 record in two seasons in the Basin – winning both the 2021 Cascade Collegiate Conference regular-season and tournament titles and securing the Hustlin’ Owls first NAIA Tournament appearance.
McManamon, a Tigard native, spent the past four seasons as Davie Carmichael’s top assistant at Southern Oregon. The the Raiders won the 2018 CCC title and recorded a 49-12-6 record during McManamon’s time there.
“It’s exciting to be a part of a new journey with a strong foundation,” McManamon said. “To be a head coach is more than just about the games and practice sessions, it’s about fostering athletes to become stronger people with a degree in hand after four years of college. My goal is to help them in reaching their goals as student-athletes.”
McManamon began his playing career at Northwest College in Wyoming, earning All-Region IX honors, before spending the 2015 season at Division I Saint Mary’s. He transferred to SOU prior to the 2016 season, helping the Raiders to a CCC title and NAIA appearance in 2017. The center midfielder earned back-to-back All-CCC honors and served as team captain in both of his season in Ashland.
Prior to joining the coaching ranks, McManamon spent one season in New Zealand, playing professionally with the North Shore United Football Club, helping the team earn a promotion to the Premier Division – scoring eight goals with six assists.
He said his experience as a player has helped his philosophy of how to coach the game.
“We need to use the ball to manipulate the opponent, being pragmatic and having the adaptability in each scenario,” McManamon said. “Facing different opponents comes with different strengths and weaknesses to exploit, all while knowing what strengths we have in our locker room. We must not be intimidated by any situation and have the grit to rise up in every competition.”
Joining Carmichael’s staff in 2018, McManamon helped SOU to an 17-3-3 record in their first season, clinching the CCC title, climbing to No. 13 in the NAIA Top 25 and advancing to the second-round of the NAIA National Championships.
“Davie has taught me many qualities to becoming the coach I am today,” McManamon said. “He has given me the freedom and trust to develop my own coaching philosophy. I admire his passion for the game, but more so, I admire the passion he has for his athletes and the support he provides them on and off the field.”
Along with his work at Southern, McManamon has been a youth head coach with the Rogue Valley Timbers, recently leading their U19 boys side.
“Sean is a talented young coach, that just needs an opportunity,” Van Dyke said. “He is passionate, hungry and ready to be a head coach. We are excited he wants to be an Owl.”
McManamon inherits a team that returns four All-CCC players and the bulk of their roster after a 17-1-3 season – defeating Warner Pacific in the CCC Tournament title match, before dropping their NAIA National Tournament opening match in penalty kicks.
“OIT is a really great institution that submerges its individuals into a curriculum that is applicable to each major going forward in their career path,” McManamon said. “I believe this is important to keep your education in the forefront, while competing to become and better athlete. This team is full of competitors that will battle tooth and nail for each result and I am ready to hit the ground running.”