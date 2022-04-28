MONMOUTH, Ore. – The Oregon Tech men’s club rugby squad claimed the Pacific Northwest Collegiate Rugby Small College 7s title with a victory over host Western Oregon in the title game.

With the victory, the Owls earn the Northwest’s automatic berth to the National Collegiate Rugby May Madness Championships in New Orleans, La., from May 28-30.

Competing against sides from Oregon State-Cascades, Pacific, Gonzaga and WOU – Tech ran through the tournament undefeated – picking up wins over Pacific 26-5, OSU-Cascades 17-12 and Gonzaga, 17-10.

Facing host Western in the title game, the Owls had their best performance, rolling to a 33-10 victory for the championship.

The Owls were led in tries by Corbin Remsburg, Dylan Anspach, Trevor Ulicni and Michael Irvine, while Eric Talanoa led OIT in conversions.

