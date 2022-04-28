MONMOUTH, Ore. – The Oregon Tech men’s club rugby squad claimed the Pacific Northwest Collegiate Rugby Small College 7s title with a victory over host Western Oregon in the title game.
With the victory, the Owls earn the Northwest’s automatic berth to the National Collegiate Rugby May Madness Championships in New Orleans, La., from May 28-30.
Competing against sides from Oregon State-Cascades, Pacific, Gonzaga and WOU – Tech ran through the tournament undefeated – picking up wins over Pacific 26-5, OSU-Cascades 17-12 and Gonzaga, 17-10.
Facing host Western in the title game, the Owls had their best performance, rolling to a 33-10 victory for the championship.
The Owls were led in tries by Corbin Remsburg, Dylan Anspach, Trevor Ulicni and Michael Irvine, while Eric Talanoa led OIT in conversions.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.