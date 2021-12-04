Oregon Tech junior forward Joey Potts (25) goes in for a dunk during the exhibition game against the Seattle Mountaineers on Oct. 23, 2021, at Danny Miles Court. This was Potts’ first point as an Oregon Tech Owl after transferring from OSU.
A career-high 17 points for Oregon Tech big man Joey Potts led the Hustlin' Owls to their third-straight conference victory on Saturday.
The 6-10 junior and Oregon State transfer was a perfect 6-for-6 from the field and drained 5-of-7 free throws to help Tech down Eastern Oregon University 80-71 at Danny Miles Court.
The win puts the Owls (6-5, 3-0 CCC) over .500 for the first time this season. After a tough run to start the year, Tech has bounced back in a big way, winning four of their last five. EOU (5-5, 0-3) are yet to win a conference game.
"I am just really proud of our guys and the grit they played with this weekend," said Head Coach Justin Parnell, in a release. "Having Matt (Van Tassell) and Kellen (Gerig) back from injuries just adds so much toughness to our team. At times we really guarded the perimeter well this week but more importantly played at our pace."
On Saturday, freshman Jamison Guerra had a dozen points off the bench while senior guard Scotty Burge had 11 points — thanks in part to a 3-for-6 shooting effort from beyond the arc.
Overall Tech shot 53.8 percent from the field, while EOU nearly matched with 51.8 percent shooting. Eastern Oregon's Phillip Malatare posted a game-high 28 points.
After a week without competition, the Owls will be back in action at Danny Miles Court on December 17 to face Corban University at 7:30 p.m.
Cornerback Rasul Douglas, running back A.J. Dillon and quarterback Aaron Rodgers speak to the media via Zoom after the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.