For the second time this week, the No. 19 Oregon Tech men’s soccer team needed overtime to help decide the Cascade Collegiate Conference pecking order.
And for the second time, the Owls came out on top, dispatching the top-seeded Warner Pacific Knights 2-1 on Friday to be crowned the undisputed conference tournament champion.
OIT sophomore defender Brock Rideout scored the game- and tournament-winner a little over three minutes into the second overtime period at Eugene’s Civic Park. The goal was Rideout’s eighth of the season and freshman Hunter Hoogerwerf picked up his first assist of the year after being subbed on just a few minutes prior.
Friday’s win also settled a score for Tech who had to share the regular season conference title with Warner Pacific when the teams finished tied in the standings after playing to a double-overtime draw in the final game of the regular season just two weeks ago.
Both squads also faced a challenging route to the conference championship this week. In their Wednesday semifinal match, Warner Pacific defeated Corban on penalty kicks, while the Owls did the same, vanquishing rival Southern Oregon in a penalty shootout.
The CCC’s outright champs took a 1-0 lead early on Friday. Junior forward Anthony Santillan scored his ninth goal of the season in the 14th minute. It was Santillan’s sixth goal in his past seven outings.
Trailing, Warner Pacific turned up the heat. Just a few minutes after Santillan’s goal, the Knights missed a golden opportunity to tie off a penalty kick and the Owls sustained their 1-0 lead by halftime, but were outshot 9-5. Tech goalkeeper Joel Witts made 4 of his 5 saves in that half.
The second half featured some more back-and-forth but with Warner still getting the majority of the chances until Sunjoon Tenorio potted the game-tying goal in the 79th minute off a corner kick sent in by Alex Nana.
With the game tied, the Owls stepped up. In the final 10 minutes of regulation and through 14 minutes of overtime, Tech generated 9 of their 17 total shots while the Knights only got off one.
Warner Pacific would still finish with a 19-17 shot advantage, but only six of their shots were on goal. The Owls too had difficulty with accuracy as they only put 3 shots on goal.
Both squads are also bound for the NAIA National Tournament next week. Warner earned their berth when they edged Tech on goal-differential tiebreaker after the sides finished the regular season knotted in points. The OIT men earned their first-ever national tournament spot after slipping by SOU on Wednesday.
The Owls will head to the season-ending tournament with a 17-1-2 record. In the preseason conference coaches’ poll, Tech was picked to finish fifth in the CCC. Instead, they’ve gone 13 straight games without a loss.
The 40-team national tournament starts November 18 at 10 different pre-selected campus sites. Tech will learn where they’ll be headed during the NAIA’s Selection Show, streamed live on the association’s Facebook page on Monday at 10 a.m. PDT.