The No. 19 Oregon Tech Owls nailed all five of their penalty kicks to seal a legendary comeback win over rival Southern Oregon and punch their ticket to the NAIA National Tournament next week.
Halftime started with a 2-0 SOU lead. Regulation ended in a heart-racing 2-2 tie. And after 20 minutes of scoreless overtime, the Owls finished the Raiders with a 5-4 penalty kick victory in the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament semifinals in Springfield.
The win means two-seed Tech will face fellow regular season co-champion Warner Pacific, the tournament's top seed, in the conference final in Eugene's Civic Park on Friday at Noon.
Warner Pacific already owns an automatic berth in the national tournament so, as the highest remaining seed, the Owls will receive the conference's other automatic qualifier for the NAIA National Tournament.
But before Friday, the Owls will get plenty of time to revel in a gutsy win that they pulled from a tense, stop-start rivalry affair that featured 37 fouls, 11 yellow cards and a single red card — which was shown to OIT Head Coach Casey Tate in the 54th minute.
In the 26th minute, the Raiders' Renee Resendez opened the scoring with a beautiful free kick from a tough angle. With the ball placed on the left side of the 18-yard box, Resendez opted against a typical cross and instead sent a low strike to the near post which snuck past Tech keeper Joel Witts.
Southern Oregon would pile on with a 40th minute goal from Noah Addie off an assist from Resendez.
Then less than 10 minutes after the start of the second half, OIT's Coach Tate was shown a yellow and then a red, forcing his ejection from the contest.
As the chisels were being pressed into Tech's proverbial headstone, the Owls found life. After Tate was sent off, OIT piled on 11 second-half shots to the Raiders' 6.
In the 67th minute, the Owls were awarded a penalty kick and junior captain Jake Mitchell stepped up to the spot and buried his 10th goal of the year, but it would be his 11th that make the biggest difference.
Desperate for an equalizer in the final minute of regulation, Tech had just about everyone packed inside the SOU's 18-yard box. An incoming cross fell into the quagmire of black and white jerseys and Mitchell poked it home with just 30 seconds left.
In the penalty shootout, SOU's Addie missed the Raiders' first try and then Tech's Mitchell, Gavin Wilmott, Anthony Santillan, Reilly Combs and Andrew Pasang buried all five of the Owls' attempts in that order. Goalkeeper Witts ended the 110-minute contest with 5 all-important saves.
The two goals scored by SOU were the most the Owls have given up in a single contest this season. They've only given up 7 goals all year.
This year's OIT men's soccer team is the first-ever to secure a regular season conference championship, has the most wins in school history and their only loss of the year came against Southern Oregon in Ashland on September 24.
Since then, the Owls have won nine games and tied twice (Wednesday's game included).
Friday's rematch against Warner Pacific will be yet another shot at determining a true conference champion. The two sides met in Portland on October 30 and played to a 1-1 tie, resulting in them splitting the regular season conference title.
Tech's first-round NAIA tournament game will be sometime between November 18-20. The Owls will learn where they'll be playing in the NAIA Selection Show on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. PDT which will be broadcast the NAIA's Facebook page.