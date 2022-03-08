Gray shares individual title
MEDFORD, OR – The Oregon Tech Men's Golf team finished in first place after a very strong performance on Monday at the Oregon Tech Spring Invite. The first place team finish was a credit to Tech having four golfers finish in the top five, all of which improved off of their first-round scores at Centennial golf club.
Zach Malina and Michael Gray shot identical rounds on Sunday and Monday to earn a share of the individual title with Gray winning the one-hole playoff to grab medalist honors.
"The players did a very nice job today," said head coach Dave Myers. "I can see improvement every round. To have Zach and Mike tied for first and Mayson tied for third is pretty special. Overall, it was a great day."
Gray improved his Sunday score, shooting an even-par 72. Gray birdied three times in the final six holes to overcome the bogeys on Monday. The three birdies for Gray were second-highest for the Owls and helped the junior clinch the title.
Malina also had a solid day on the course, shooting even on 16 of the 18 holes he played. After a bogey on 4, he birdied on 11 to move back to par for the day, one stroke better than his Sunday total.
Mayson Tibbs led the Owls in birdies on Monday, totaling four to move into third place, just one stroke off of sharing the podium with his fellow teammates. Tibbs shot four strokes better than he did on Sunday, which was good enough for a 1-under 71.
Rounding out the top five was Hunter Eberhardt who shot a 2-over 74 in round two, to finish a six over for the weekend. Eberhardt also totaled two birdies for Tech that allowed him to move up the leader board by one spot from yesterday.
Riggs Loftin finished in 9th place, rebounding from an early double bogey on Monday to shoot five strokes under his Sunday total.
Nate Beck also shot five strokes under his Sunday total which saw him move up the leader board by four spots to finish in a tie for 13th. Beck birdied on 10, 11, and 13 to wipe away a triple bogey on 12 to finish the Invitational.
Mason Snider and Preston Luckman rounded out the event for Tech, finishing in 15th and 19th respectively to seal up the team trophy for OIT.
Oregon Tech returns to play in two weeks when they travel to Las Vegas.
Final Team Scores
1 Oregon Tech 297 289 +10
2 William Jessup 311 309 +44
3 Corban University 330 297 +51
4 Simpson University 324 322 +70
Oregon Tech Results
T1. Zach Malina – 73-72–145 (+1)
T1. Michael Gray – 73-72–145 (+1)
T3. Mayson Tibbs – 75-71–146 (+2)
T5. Hunter Eberhardt – 76-74–150 (+6)
T9. Riggs Loftin – 80-75-155 (+11)
T13. Nate Beck – 83-78–161 (+17)
T15. Mason Snider – 80-82–162 (+18)
19. Preston Luckman – 82-85–167 (+23)