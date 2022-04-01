Oregon Tech unveiled its new gaming lounge to the public Friday afternoon.
Located in Diamond Peak in Upper College Union, the gaming lounge will play host for the Oregon Tech esports teams during the season, which lasts eight weeks during the winter term for students.
The games currently played by the Oregon Tech esports team include League of Legends, Rainbow Six Siege, and Valorant, with the intent to add more in the future.
“Being part of Oregon Tech gaming has exposed me to some of the most dedicated and passionate people I have ever met,” Oregon Tech gaming student director Daniel Craig said.
Craig then mentioned how this is the first club at Oregon Tech to become a program at OIT, which Craig claims is “no accident.”
The club, which began in 2017, gained so much popularity and attention for Oregon Tech students that many, like Craig, wanted the club to become an official team.
After six months of deliberation with the school, the club officially became a collegiate esports team and has a home as of Friday.
Thomas Arce, director of student involvement and belonging, said he was proud of the students for making this possible. Arce said the school will award five scholarships to varsity esports players and intends to offer more in the future.
While the new gaming lounge is a milestone, the school and student affairs intend to find a larger space in the future with the intent of growing the program.
During the hours of 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, as well as 1-9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, students are welcome to come by and play some of their favorite video games.
“We wanted to create a sense of community for students who find passion and love for video games,” said Bailey Nickle, student involvement coordinator.
Erin Foley, the vice president of student affairs, has even bigger plans.
“We are going to be known for esports and compete on ESPN,” Foley said during her speech at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.