Students talk with the President and CEO of Konica Minolta, David Widmann, (left) and the President of the Oregon Insitute of Technology, Dr. Nagi Naganathan, (right) after showing them the equipment installed in the new radiologic science lab at Oregon Tech Thursday afternoon.
Hallie Neupert, interim dean of engineering, technology and management at Oregon Tech, left, holds the ribbon as Oregon Tech President Nagi Naganathan, center, and Sky Lakes Medical Center CEO Paul Stewart, next right, prepare to make the approval of Oregon Tech as a certified work site official.
OIT President Nagi Naganathan, standing at left, details to a room of Klamath Falls business people and public officials the need for building a new engineering center on campus at a Friday morning breakfast roundtable.
John Stilwell is given a plaque from the Oregon Tech Foundation by OIT president Nagi Naganathan during the naming ceremony of John and Lois Stilwell Stadium on Saturday, March 23.
Dr. Nagi Naganathan, president of OIT, addresses students during commencement of graduates Saturday.
Oregon Tech president Dr. Nagi Naganathan sits for a photograph in his office Thursday.
U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, center, and Oregon Tech President Nagi Naganathan, right, listen to John Lund, second from left, during a tour of geothermal resources at the Klamath Falls campus on Monday.
Oregon Tech President, Dr. Nagi G. Naganathan, addresses the graduating class of 2017 before conferring their degrees at the comencement ceremony Saturday morning.
The Oregon Institute of Technology Board of Trustees announced President Nagi Naganathan’s contract has been extended through 2027.
Dr. Naganathan has served as president of Oregon Tech since 2017.
“President Naganathan has helped Oregon Tech make vast strides in becoming recognized as Oregon’s polytechnic university. The Board extended his contract in recognition of accomplishments overseen by Dr. Nagi and in his ability to execute his vision for the university,” Chair Jessica Gomez said in a news release.
Since arriving at Oregon Tech, Dr. Naganathan has started a strategic planning process, which included establishing an Office of Diversity, Inclusion, and Cultural Engagement (DICE), has set targets for dramatically increased enrollment and retention figures which resulted in dramatic growth in freshman classes, and encouraged everyone to build more robust partnerships for Oregon Tech. His vision for Oregon Tech to become one of the nation’s top polytechnic universities is one that prepares students to work in a global economy, encourages faculty creativity, supports staff development, and makes a positive and lasting impact on the community, as well as the world.
“Oregon Tech also faces challenges both locally and statewide, given the changes in the higher education landscape,” Gomez said. “We look forward to Dr. Nagi and his team actively engaging with the campus community to address these issues including campus climate and improve the culture so that Oregon Tech continues to be well-positioned for the future.”
Dr. Naganathan’s original contract had been set to expire June 30, 2022. The reappointment extends Dr. Naganathan’s contract until June 30, 2027.
“I am humbled by the board’s decision and look forward to continuing working with all stakeholders over the next five years,” Dr. Naganathan said.
Before joining Oregon Tech as the seventh president in April 2017, Dr. Naganathan spent the previous 31 years at the University of Toledo in Ohio, serving in a variety of roles including as a member of faculty, the Dean of the College of Engineering, and UT’s interim president for one year.