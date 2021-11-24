ASHLAND, OR. — The Oregon Tech Hustlin' Owls (3-4, 1-0 CCC) jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a 77-61 victory over Southern Oregon. (2-5, 0-1).
After a back-and-forth opening five minutes, Tech went on a 17-0 run in the matter five minutes to grab a 27-8 lead. With a comfortable lead, Tech controlled the tempo down the stretch to win their conference opener.
In the CCC men's basketball conference opener, OIT claimed game in the "Clash of the Cascades."
Tech jumped out to a 27-8 lead in the first period, which buried the Raiders en route to Tech cruising to victory.
In the first half, Tech caught fire from the floor, shooting 50% from three, and 53.3% from the floor.
Tech attacked the Raider's defense head-on, finding each other for cuts, curls, and swings that led to a plethora of baskets.
In the opening 20 minutes, Keegan Shivers led Tech from the floor, after he caught fire on that 17-0 run Tech had.
Shivers had 13 points in the first half on 4-of-4 shooting, while adding four boards and two assists.
Other than Shivers, Tech also dominated in the paint scoring 24 points which was good enough to out-score the entire Raiders squad in the first half.
In the second half, Tech continued their crisp play which attributed to their victory.
The Hustlin' Owls shot 43.3% from the floor, which was good enough to hold off the Raiders who shot 47%.
Tech's lead ballooned to as large as 29 at the 10:09 mark, the largest lead this rivalry game has seen in nearly a decade.
OIT was led by Keegan Shivers who finished with 13 points, all in the first half, on 4-of-8 shooting.
Kaison Faust (12), Garret Albrecht (11), Joey Potts (10), and Jamison Guerra (10) all got into double figures for the Owls as well.
Tech will be back in action on November 26 and 27 when they host Simpson University and Antelope Valley respectively at Danny Miles Court at 7:30 p.m. each night