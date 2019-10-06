Season tickets and family passes for the upcoming Oregon Tech basketball season now are on sale at OregonTech.UniversityTickets.com, email HustlinOwls@oit.edu or call 541-885-1635.
Reserved seating season tickets begin at $174, while adult general admission season tickets are $99. Veterans, active military, seniors and OIT alumni tickets are $134 and $74, respectively.
A Hustlin’ Owl Family Pass is available for $249 and is good for two adults and two children under the age of 18 in the same household, and is good in any general admission section of Danny Miles Court. A reserved seating family pass is $399.
All season ticket holders must renew their reserved seats by Sunday, Oct. 20.
All reserved seats now claimed by that day will be open to the general public.
“Our goal this year is to pack Danny Miles Court and create the best fan environment in the NAIA,” Men’s head coach Justin Parnell said. “We also want to introduce the outstanding brand of (OIT) basketball to families across the Klamath Basin and create an unmatched home-court advantage.
“The family pass is an affordable opportunity for local families and future Hustlin’ Owls to experience a great night of entertainment.”
The OIT men, who will attempt to win a second straight Cascade Collegiate Conference regular season championship, begin their season Oct. 26 with an exhibition game against the Seattle Mountaineers.
In addition to league games, Tech’s men will host California Merced, the University of Maine Fort Kentand defending Cal-Pac champion Antelope Valley.
Tech has 16 men’s home dates.
“We’re really excited about the potential success of this year’s team,” Parnell said. “This is the most driven, unselfish and tough group I’ve coached here at Oregon Tech.”
OIT’s women also have 16 home game, and begin their season Saturday, Oct. 19, with an exhibition game against NCAA Division II Sonoma State.
“I’m very excited for the upcoming season,” women’s head coach Scott Meredith said. “I have 13 very talented basketball players who are working hard to learn our system. Their level of focus over long practice sessions is as good as I’ve seen.”
The women will bid for their fourth trip to the national tournament in five years.
Tech begins league play Dec. 6 against The Evergreen State College.