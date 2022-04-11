A pair of come-from-behind victories helped Oregon Tech complete a four-game weekend sweep of Bushnell University, as the Owls earned 6-1 and 8-4 wins Sunday at Steen Sports Park.
The Owls (29-14 overall, 8-4 Cascade Collegiate Conference) ran their win streak to six games and their home win streak to 10 with the victories, improving to 15-2 this season at home.
Three OIT pitchers combined on a two-hitter in the Game 1 victory, while a five-run eighth inning erased a late defict in the nightcap.
“This was an outstanding weekend for us,” OIT coach Jacob Garsez said. “Timely hits in key situations and playing great defense throughout the series was so important. We talked about our focus and playing consistent baseball during the week heading into the series and we did that.”
Playing in intermittent snow showers in the opener, the Beacons (9-30, 7-9) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first on a Kyle Casperson RBI single – but the visitors were limited to just one hit the rest of the way.
Tech took advantage of a big Beacon mistake in the fourth to take the lead. Kaleb Keelean walked and scored on a Dalton Daily single that eluded BU right fielder Brendan Frazier. Daily scored the go-ahead run on a double-play ball to give the Owls the lead for good.
Mitchel Swanson made it 3-1 in the sixth with an RBI single, with the Owls adding three insurance runs in the seventh – two on a Daily double and a third on a Brodie Marino RBI single.
Cody Dubray got the win, striking out five in six innings, and Alex Bratton retired the final eight batters for his third save. Daily, Marino and Matthew Ortiz each had two hits for OIT, with Casperson recording both hits for BU.
OIT played catch-up again in Game 2, as Beacons starter Jahshua Yacapin limited the Owls to just five hits through seven innings, striking out seven. The BU offense gave the right-hander a 4-1 lead in the second, taking advantage of an Owls error, with Reece Carganilla roping a two-run single in the rally.
Trailing 4-3 in the eighth, Tech got to the Beacons bullpen. Keelean walked and advanced to third on a wild throw on a ground ball by Daily. Marino blooped an RBI single over a drawn-in infield to tie the score, with Ian Peters delivering an RBI single to give the Owls the lead. Ka’ala Tam added a two-run single to provide insurance.
Reliever Cade Sheets did the rest, holding Bushnell without a hit over his four innings to notch his second win, with Marino and Tyler Horner posting two-hit games for the victors.
Tech hits the road this weekend for a Friday-Saturday four-game series at Corban.