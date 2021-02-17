Bargaining sessions between Oregon Tech’s faculty and the university will resume Thursday at the Klamath Falls campus, as the faculty attempt to reach the first contract agreement since unionizing in 2018.
Additional bargaining sessions are anticipated to take place Feb. 25, March 4 and March 11, according to Kari Lundgren, secretary of the Oregon Tech branch of the American Association of University Professors and an associate professor of writing and speech at Oregon Tech.
Lundgren said Wednesday she was not optimistic about resolution on Thursday based on current proposals.
“Unless a miracle occurs and we’re all on the same page ... there will be more sessions,” Lundgren said.
The OT-AUUP has planned an executive committee meeting for Thursday following the bargaining session to access progress.
Health benefits, workload, and salary, as well as policies for evaluation, promotion and tenure are on the bargaining table, according to previous Herald and News reporting.
A faculty strike is possible but could only occur 30 days following a negotiating session, according to administration officials. Lundgren said negotiations would likely continue if and when a strike occurs.