Dr. Adelaide Clark, left, Natural Science Instructor Kerry Farris and Oregon Tech project director Dr. Kyle Chapman will use the new grant to establish Oregon Tech's Center for Advancing Interdisciplinary Research on the Environment and Health.

 courtesy of Oregon Tech

An Oregon Institute of Technology faculty and student research team has been awarded a $1M federal grant to better understand the impact of poor air quality in Southern Oregon and to help hospitals prepare for capacity burdens that affect their operations.

This grant is one of the largest research awards the university has received in support of interdisciplinary research. With this additional funding, the group will establish a new research center and expand previous research into the Klamath Basin.

