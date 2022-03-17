KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Oregon Tech Athletic Director John Van Dyke announced Thursday that Mike Safford Jr. has accepted the position of sports information director for Hustlin’ Owl Athletics. Safford will take over the duties vacated by Michael Garrard, who has accepted the position of OIT’s Director of Sales and Marketing.
“It is a huge coup for our department that Mike Safford has become a Hustlin’ Owl,” said Van Dyke. “His skill set will expand the coverage of our student-athletes, which in turn, will grow the exposure of our entire Oregon Tech athletic department.”
The longest tenured SID in Cascade Conference history, Safford heads to OIT after a 21-year run at rival, College of Idaho, where he built their athletics communication office into one of the best in the Northwest at any level. The Puyallup, Wash., native handled the day-to-day media relations duties for 20 sports — oversaw the start-up of C of I’s successful cross country/track and field, swimming and diving and football programs — along with creating the college’s athletic social media platforms. He has served as the voice of C of I football, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball and soccer on radio and via the internet throughout his career, while also spending 10 seasons as the radio voice of the Boise Hawks, the former Northwest League affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.
“I am excited for the challenge ahead at Oregon Tech,” Safford said in a news release. “My goal is to provide fans unparalleled coverage of OIT athletic teams and work to increase the visibility of the student-athletes and programs locally, throughout the state of Oregon and beyond. I am grateful for John, Mike and the staff for giving me and my family this great opportunity and am excited to hit the ground running.”
Safford, a record-setting 5-time Mike Booth CCC SID of the Year recipient, was honored in 2016 with the NAIA’s Clarence “Ike” Pearson Lifetime Achievement Award — the highest honor for an NAIA athletic communication professional. He has won eight “Best in the NAIA” awards and placed in the Top 10 72 times in the NAIA-SIDA Publications and Media Contests, served as a NAIA-SIDA Board of Directors member from 2015-18 and been an active member of CoSIDA for nearly a quarter century.
As the Director of Sales and Marketing, Garrard will have primary oversight over Oregon Tech’s marketing and corporate sponsorships, along with game day event management and ticketing efforts.
“Mike Garrard’s new role as director of sales and marketing will be a natural transition, and one that will benefit the Klamath Basin, along with our department,” Van Dyke said in the news release. “I am excited for both Mike’s as they each begin a new chapter in their careers.”
Garrard is in his 15th year at OIT and served as the sports information director the last six years. Garrard was the assistant sports information director, marketing and promotion coordinator prior to taking over SID duties. Mike has been a part of the basketball broadcast at Oregon Tech since 2005, working with, Bobby Thompson, on the play-by-play broadcast of all men’s and women’s basketball games.
Prior to Oregon Tech, Garrard worked in radio beginning in 1985 and television production since 2005. Mike has an extensive background in marketing, broadcasting and promotions.