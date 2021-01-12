KLAMATH FALLS — Head coach Jack Kegg announced the recent additions of vaulter Taylor Petz of Sandpoint, Idaho, sprinters Eva Brady of Eugene and Jaeda Boutwell of Medford to the Oregon Tech women’s track and field squad.
“These three ladies are great additions to our track program,” said Kegg. “They are good students who bring very different skills to our program and cover a wide variety of events. Each will add top talent in their events while increasing our depth of Oregon Tech’s program in general.”
Petz, now at Sandpoint High School in Idaho won the 2018 Oregon State 5A Pole Vault championship while at Bend Senior High School. “Taylor is a national level pole vaulter that will also add to our quality in the hurdles and relays,” mentioned Kegg. “She was a 5A state Champion in the pole vault and 5th in the 100HH in 2018.
Petz is the daughter of Rebekah Pahlisch and Matt Petz and will be a dental hygiene major at Oregon Tech.
Eva Brady from Willamette High School, is a Team Captain. “Eva is a nice addition to our sprints and relays group having 5A state meet success with both her 4x100 and 4x400 placing 4th in 2019.” Kegg said.
Brady plans to be a medical imaging technology major at Oregon Tech.
Boutwell from South Medford High School was a multi-sport athlete as she took her teams to state championships in both soccer and skiing. “Jaeda is a quality hurdler as well as powerful high jumper.” Said Kegg.
Boutwell is the daughter of Erika and Bryan Boutwell and will be a respiratory care major at Tech.