Klamath Falls grass fire human caused

A one-acre brush fire that was human caused and accidental burns near downtown Klamath Falls in July 2021.

 Herald & News file photo

Recent lightning and the elevated threat of wildfire in Central and Southern Oregon have prompted the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal to pre-position two structural task forces of firefighters and equipment in Klamath and Deschutes counties during the coming week.

A task force from Marion County mobilized Thursday morning, Aug. 11. These firefighters will be pre-positioned in Deschutes County. The task force is made up of 13 firefighters, four engines and one water tender.

