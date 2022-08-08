Salem teacher

Julie Cleve, reading specialist at Hallman Elementary School in Salem, helps students learn about length and measurement in 2019.

 Fred Joe/The Salem Reporter

To meet state education goals, Oregon schools are going to need more money from the Legislature, a new analysis finds.

Every two years, the Education Quality Commission estimates the funding required to operate “a system of highly-effective schools” in the state and recommends a budget to the governor and the Legislature.

Recommended for you