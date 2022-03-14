PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 16 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,885, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
OHA reported 775 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 699,960.
The 16 new deaths and 775 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the three-day period between March 11 and March 13.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 248, which is five fewer than yesterday. There are 38 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than yesterday.
There are 102 available adult ICU beds out of 668 total (15% availability) and 418 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,255 (10% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 2,063 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry March 13. Of that total, 80 were initial doses, 77 were second doses and 292 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 1,589 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry March 13.
The seven-day running average is now 2,583 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,171,127 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 240,874 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,728,821 doses of Moderna and 269,519 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 3,168,070 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,875,830 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (4), Clackamas (104), Clatsop (5), Columbia (6), Coos (15), Crook (2), Curry (4), Deschutes (64), Douglas (15), Grant (17), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (45), Jefferson (1), Josephine (23), Klamath (10), Lane (82), Lincoln (3), Linn (20), Malheur (1), Marion (44), Multnomah (167), Polk (12), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (7), Wallowa (6), Wasco (4), Washington (90) and Yamhill (15).
Oregon reports 460 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on March 11, 177 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on March 12 and 138 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on March 13.
Oregon’s 6,870th COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Feb. 7 and died on March 3 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,871st COVID-19-related death is a 97-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 29 and died on Feb. 10 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,872nd COVID-19-related death is a 79 year-old-man from Lane County who tested positive on Jan. 8 and died on Jan. 29 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,873rd COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 15 and died on Jan. 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,874th COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old man from Benton County who tested positive on Jan. 17 and died on Jan. 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,875th COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 13 and died on Feb. 2 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,876th COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Jan. 7 and died on Feb. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,877th COVID-19-related death is an 89-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 24, 2021, and died on Jan. 6 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,878th COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 24 and died on Feb. 4 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,879th COVID-19-related death is a 90-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 27 and died on Feb. 5 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,880th COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on March 9 and died on March 11. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,881st COVID-19-related death is a 73-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on Jan. 17 and died on Jan. 28 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,882nd COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old man from Klamath County who died on Jan. 18. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,883rd COVID-19-related death is a 48-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Feb. 18 and died on March 10 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,884th COVID-19-related death is a 105-year-old woman from Deschutes County who died on Jan. 21 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,885th COVID-19-related death is a 73-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Feb. 3 and died on Feb. 28 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.