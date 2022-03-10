There are 54 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,854, OHA reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 271, which is one more than yesterday. There are 45 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 10 fewer than yesterday.
There are 94 available adult ICU beds out of 653 total (14% availability) and 323 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,314 (7% availability).
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 3,529 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry March 9. Of that total, 335 were initial doses, 406 were second doses and 961 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 1,702 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry March 9.
The seven-day running average is now 2,957 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,163,977 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 239,033 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,724,965 doses of Moderna and 269,260 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 3,165,270 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,872,769 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
Cases and deaths
There are 54 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,854, OHA reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
OHA reported 433 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 698,982.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (25), Clackamas (25), Clatsop (3), Columbia (5), Coos (14), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (15), Douglas (14), Grant (6), Hood River (3), Jackson (33), Jefferson (10), Josephine (13), Klamath (2), Lane (37), Lincoln (3), Linn (15), Malheur (3), Marion (32), Multnomah (65), Polk (10), Umatilla (1), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (78) and Yamhill (8).