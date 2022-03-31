There are 24 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 7,139, OHA reported Wednesday.
OHA reported 387 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the state total to 703,838.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (9), Clackamas (31), Clatsop (7), Columbia (4), Coos (6), Curry (6), Deschutes (18), Douglas (9), Hood River (10), Jackson (18), Jefferson (3), Josephine (6), Klamath (4), Lane (32), Lincoln (3), Linn (11), Malheur (2), Marion (41), Multnomah (105), Polk (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (3), Wasco (2), Washington (42) and Yamhill (10).
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 104, which is seven fewer than yesterday. There are 15 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three fewer than yesterday.
There are 99 available adult ICU beds out of 666 total (15% availability) and 372 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,270 (9% availability).
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported that 2,820 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry March 29. Of that total, 222 were initial doses, 290 were second doses and 679 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 1,329 doses were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry March 29.
The seven-day running average is now 1,953 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,193,393 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 245,668 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,740,751 doses of Moderna and 270,329 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 3,175,844 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,884,347 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.