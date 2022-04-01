PORTLAND, Ore. — There are three new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 7,147, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Friday.
OHA reported 368 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, bringing the state total to 704,515.
Today is last day for daily media release
Today is the last day OHA will distribute a daily media release about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths (including individual death summaries).
Information about new COVID-19 cases, current hospitalizations of COVID-19 positive patients and deaths, along with other COVID-19 data, will continue to be available daily on the OHA website, data dashboards and social media platforms.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 109, which is one more than yesterday. There are 20 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three more than yesterday.
There are 109 available adult ICU beds out of 674 total (16% availability) and 375 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,276 (9% availability).
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 7,411 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry March 31. Of that total, 253 were initial doses, 331 were second doses and 787 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 2,529 doses were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry March 31.
The seven-day running average is now 1,894 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,199,881 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 246,173 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,745,130 doses of Moderna and 270,470 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 3,176,952 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,885,592 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (23), Clackamas (41), Clatsop (4), Columbia (5), Coos (7), Deschutes (13), Douglas (3), Grant (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (5), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lane (36), Lincoln (5), Linn (7), Malheur (1), Marion (22), Multnomah (124), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (7), Wasco (2), Washington (45) and Yamhill (5).
Oregon’s 7,145th COVID-19-related death is an 81-year-old man from Lane county who tested positive Feb. 9 and died March 11 at Vibra Specialty Hospital of Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 7,146th COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old woman from Clatsop County who tested positive Oct. 30, 2021, and died Oct. 31, 2021. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 7,147th COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive July 15, 2021, and died Aug. 5, 2021, at Franciscan Health Lafayette in Lafayette, Ind. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.