PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 42 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 7,115, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Tuesday.
OHA reported 351 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the state total to 703,465.
Oregon’s 6,965th and 7,007th COVID-19-related death, reported on March 18 and March 23 respectively, were identified to be the same person. Because of this update, we are renumbering our reports to start with 7,074 today.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 111, which is seven fewer than yesterday. There are 18 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than yesterday.
There are 114 available adult ICU beds out of 672 total (17% availability) and 401 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,261 (9%
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 2,684 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry March 28. Of that total, 237 were initial doses, 248 were second doses and 613 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 1,423 doses were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry March 28.
The seven-day running average is now 1,990 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,191,941 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 245,345 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,739,854 doses of Moderna and 270,269 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 3,175,359 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,883,740 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (11), Clackamas (52), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Crook (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (16), Douglas (11), Grant (5), Hood River (2), Jackson (13), Jefferson (3), Josephine (9), Klamath (3), Lake (1), Lane (35), Linn (5), Malheur (1), Marion (22), Multnomah (108), Polk (1), Umatilla (2), Union (3), Wasco (4), Washington (27) and Yamhill (5).