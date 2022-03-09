PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 29 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,800, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Wednesday.
OHA reported 470 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the state total to 698,564.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 270, which is 21 fewer than yesterday. There are 55 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five more than yesterday.
There are 86 available adult ICU beds out of 653 total (13% availability) and 393 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,294 (9% availability).
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 3,370 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry March 8. Of that total, 286 were initial doses, 357 were second doses and 907 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 1,675 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry March 8.
The seven-day running average is now 2,992 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,162,141 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 238,526 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,723,956 doses of Moderna and 269,171 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 3,164,577 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,871,874 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (15), Clackamas (32), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (14), Crook (3), Curry (3), Deschutes (29), Douglas (16), Grant (4), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (34), Jefferson (1), Josephine (16), Klamath (7), Lane (46), Lincoln (8), Linn (17), Marion (40), Morrow (1), Multnomah (93), Polk (9), Sherman (1), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Wasco (4), Washington (50) and Yamhill (7).
Note: Oregon’s 4,088th death, reported Oct. 12, 2021, was identified to be an out of state resident. As a result, the deaths are renumbered starting from 6,772.