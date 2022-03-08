There are 29 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,772, OHA reported Tuesday.
OHA reported 397 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the state total to 698,127.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 291, which is 13 fewer than yesterday. There are 50 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.
There are 83 available adult ICU beds out of 655 total (13% availability) and 416 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,287 (10% availability).
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported that 3,216 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry March 7. Of that total, 301 were initial doses, 344 were second doses and 953 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 1,479 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry March 7.
The seven-day running average is now 3,075 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,160,392 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 238,068 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,722,920 doses of Moderna and 269,103 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 3,163,948 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,871,092 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
Note: The March 7th daily news release listed the seven-day running average at 582 doses per day. The seven-day running average should have been 3,167.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (15), Clackamas (22), Clatsop (2), Columbia (4), Coos (9), Crook (6), Curry (4), Deschutes (24), Douglas (19), Gilliam (1), Grant (8), Jackson (31), Jefferson (6), Josephine (20), Klamath (5), Lake (5), Lane (33), Lincoln (4), Linn (25), Malheur (6), Marion (28), Morrow (2), Multnomah (57), Polk (7), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (2), Union (4), Wasco (5), Washington (34) and Yamhill (6).