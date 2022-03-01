There are 26 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,648, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
OHA reported 741 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 694,649.
Today, OHA reported that 6,098 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 28. Of that total, 390 were initial doses, 508 were second doses and 1,372 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 3,637 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Feb. 28.
The seven-day running average is now 3,751 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,147,340 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 234,526 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,714,002 doses of Moderna and 268,643 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 3,159,556 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,865,150 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19-related cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (12), Clackamas (54), Clatsop (5), Columbia (22), Coos (11), Crook (7), Curry (9), Deschutes (51), Douglas (35), Gilliam (1), Grant (6), Harney (8), Hood River (6), Jackson (50), Jefferson (10), Josephine (23), Klamath (13), Lake (10), Lane (62), Lincoln (10), Linn (27), Malheur (10), Marion (57), Morrow (2), Multnomah (108), Polk (13), Umatilla (16), Union (8), Wasco (10), Washington (73) and Yamhill (8).
