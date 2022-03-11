There are 15 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,869, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Friday.
OHA reported 411 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state total to 699,362.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 261, which is 10 fewer than yesterday. There are 40 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five fewer than yesterday.
There are 91 available adult ICU beds out of 653 total (14% availability) and 363 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,301 (8% availability).
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 3,518 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry March 10. Of that total, 311 were initial doses, 475 were second doses and 1,058 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 1,545 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry March 10.
The seven-day running average is now 2,820 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,165,793 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 239,496 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,726,047 doses of Moderna and 269,327 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 3,165,901 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,873,660 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (27), Clatsop (4), Columbia (6), Coos (8), Crook (5), Curry (2), Deschutes (30), Douglas (25), Grant (6), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (16), Jefferson (1), Josephine (15), Klamath (3), Lake (1), Lane (32), Lincoln (10), Linn (17), Marion (27), Multnomah (107), Polk (8), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (3), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (40) and Yamhill (6).
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.